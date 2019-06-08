Clear

Food truck vendor helping those affected by tornado

Maria's Tacos are providing free food for those affected by recent tornado, plus helpers

Posted: Jun 8, 2019 12:51 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Party in the Park kicked off for the season Friday night, featuring live music, food and drinks, and activities for kids. And the party also has another purpose.

Maria's Tacos started business around two weeks ago, before a tornado caused major damage to the Floyd County Fairgrounds and homes in the area. So owner Guillermo Gonzalez is wanting to help, and posted an offer on his Facebook page, offering free meals to those impacted by the severe weather. He says giving back to others is a value he learned from his family.

"They've always taught us to help out people in need. There have been a few people that have asked us for a meal. If you don't have money, and you really want a meal, come on by and I can give you guys a meal."

Because of his generosity, he's received anonymous donations that he wants to give right back to relief efforts.

"Whatever anybody brings down, if you know of somebody or a group of people that are working or are helping out as volunteers, we'd be willing to donate that $100 that people have brought as food."

The truck will be out to different locations throughout the season, but will be at each Party in the Park this season.

