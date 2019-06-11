Clear

Food that's in, when school is out

Stewartville Public Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch to students through August 16th.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.- For the second summer in a row, Stewartville kids under the age of 18 will have access to free breakfast and lunch.


It’s all thanks to the Summer Food Service program where any student who is enrolled has the option to pick up a free breakfast and lunch.


The program is going on until August 16th at both the Central Education Center, and the Middle/High School.


One of the special specifics of the program is that all of the meals offered are nutritious and approved by the USDA.


The Superintendent, Belinda Selfors, says making sure students have access to healthy meals especially through the summer is crucial to their well-being. “With nutrition through the summer kids will come back ready to learn so that's our primary focus that we ensure that they have access to healthy meals so they come back in the fall ready to learn.”


The meals are coming at only a small cost to the district thanks to funds from the USDA and the Minnesota Department of Education.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking showers and storms starting late this morning through the night.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tour of Dobbins Creek Area

Image

Mother Speaks After Columbine Shooting

Image

Fernbrook Family Center ribbon cutting

Image

Stewartville kids have acccess to free meals

Image

Horse club may not ride in the parade

Image

Warning from firefighters after Rochester deck collapse

Image

Ashley Furniture evacuated

Image

Albert Lea home badly damaged in fire

Image

Tracking Our Rain Chances for Today

Storm Team 3: Showers and colder highs

Community Events