Food that's in, when school is out

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.- For the second summer in a row, Stewartville kids under the age of 18 will have access to free breakfast and lunch.



It’s all thanks to the Summer Food Service program where any student who is enrolled has the option to pick up a free breakfast and lunch.



The program is going on until August 16th at both the Central Education Center, and the Middle/High School.



One of the special specifics of the program is that all of the meals offered are nutritious and approved by the USDA.



The Superintendent, Belinda Selfors, says making sure students have access to healthy meals especially through the summer is crucial to their well-being. “With nutrition through the summer kids will come back ready to learn so that's our primary focus that we ensure that they have access to healthy meals so they come back in the fall ready to learn.”



The meals are coming at only a small cost to the district thanks to funds from the USDA and the Minnesota Department of Education.