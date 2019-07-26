Clear

Food shelf in Oronoco looking for help

Organizers are looking for a coordinator to run everyday operations

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 11:30 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

Oronoco,Minn.-An area food shelf is looking for help to keep their doors open.
Inside the Prebysterian Church of Oronoco residents look out for one another.

“It does provide a sense of family, we've got probably a pool of 40 volunteers that help us staff it and stock it two to three times a month,” said Rachel Stanton.

They're at a crossroads. They're looking for someone to the run the day to day operations of the food shelf.
If they can't find that help, they're considering closing the doors to the pantry.

“It just requires somebody to be on top of things and check things it's a constant responsibility,” she said.

They set a countdown till next spring, hoping they'll find devoted souls willing to takeover stewardship of this important resource.
They also want to expand the food shelf from the church's basement to a bigger location.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Storm chances return late this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Food shelf seeks new steward

Image

Training to save lives

Image

Knights hold off Pekin rally; advance to Class 1A semifinals

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/26

Image

Music Showcase preview

Image

Olmsted County Free Fair Trivia

Image

Injured Bald Eagle

Image

Can the area support more hotels?

Image

Water Rescue Training

Image

Delicious Fair Foods

Community Events