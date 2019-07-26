Food shelf in Oronoco looking for help

Oronoco,Minn.-An area food shelf is looking for help to keep their doors open.

Inside the Prebysterian Church of Oronoco residents look out for one another.

“It does provide a sense of family, we've got probably a pool of 40 volunteers that help us staff it and stock it two to three times a month,” said Rachel Stanton.

They're at a crossroads. They're looking for someone to the run the day to day operations of the food shelf.

If they can't find that help, they're considering closing the doors to the pantry.

“It just requires somebody to be on top of things and check things it's a constant responsibility,” she said.

They set a countdown till next spring, hoping they'll find devoted souls willing to takeover stewardship of this important resource.

They also want to expand the food shelf from the church's basement to a bigger location.