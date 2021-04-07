Gov. Walz makes food service workers a priority for vaccination

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz kickstarted a campaign to get employees in critical industries vaccinated Wednesday. Food service workers are a top priority.

While many have had the opportunity to work from home this pandemic, that has not been the case for those workers regardless of whether restaurants have opperated dine-in or takeout only.

Forager's James Higgs says he's excited food service workers are being treated as high priority. He said it will not only encourage his employees to get vaccinated, but it will create a safe environment for patrons.

"People that can come in, we can be easier to approach to other people and vice versa," he said. "They can do the same thing for us because now they understand that we're vaccinated and that we're healthy as well."

Walz said the state has prioritized food service workers because the jobs are customer facing and are difficult to socially distance.