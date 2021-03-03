Clear
Food for Kidz program is officially underway and donating meals to those in need

One non-profit is turning your spare change into meals for people who need it.

Posted: Mar 3, 2021 10:05 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than 50 million Americans have experienced food insecurity during the pandemic and 17 million of that is children. That's according to Feeding America.

Food for Kidz is a non-profit located in Stewart, Minnesota with the mission of getting food out to those who need it. How it works is every 15 cents that gets donated to the program turns into a nutritional meal for someone. Volunteers then buy and package non-perishable food items. They've provided roughly 10 million meals for children around the country and the need for food has only increased during the pandemic.

Bruce Gudlin is a volunteer for Food for Kidz and said not only is this helping feed people, but it's also teaching children life lessons. "We utilize about 500 volunteers. A lot of those are children. Ao children and youth come in and they learn how to be compassionate about fellow human beings and help give back," he explained. "So it's a little bit of the circle of life."

Half of the money they receive will then be donated to Channel One Regional Foodbank in Rochester for its backpack program and the other half will go back to Food for Kidz. Gudlin said food instability is already a serious issue all over the world. "It's obviously so important in order from a growth perspective," he explained. "The name is Food for Kidz, but it does cover everybody. I think that we wanna help not just our local neighbors, but international neighbors."

They have a goal of donating 200,000 meals by Easter, which is $30,000. Typically, they would be able to raise funds during in-person church events. Because of the pandemic though, you can donate this year either online or by texting BETHELGIVES to 73256. Packing day is scheduled for November 6th of this year.

