Food drive lends a helping hand to government employees

Helping people working without a paycheck make ends meet.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Roughly 500 people work at the Federal Medical Center. During the government shutdown, they're working without a paycheck. To help them and other families affected by the shutdown, organization Caring Acts of Kindness, or CAKE, hosted a food drive.

At 125 Live and Christ United Methodist Church, they collected nonperishable food items, personal care items, and baby and toddler necessities.

"For the people that are impacted, we want them to know that we care about them, that we acknowledge that they're facing some hardships and we're looking to alleviate that stress and burden," says CAKE founder Danielle Teal.

If you missed the drive on Saturday, there are still donation bins at Girl Scouts River Valleys and the Rochester VFW. They'll be taking donations until the shutdown is over.

