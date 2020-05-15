Food boxes distributed to local families

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With so many people out of work during this pandemic, many families are struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table.

"The city has been working since the very beginning of the pandemic to make sure that everyone has access to food during this crisis," said Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.

On Friday, the City of Rochester teamed up with Channel One Regional Food Bank, Cradle 2 Career, and Family Service Rochester for the 2nd one-day Food Box Distribution event. Those in need were able to go to 4 different distribution sites and get a free box filled with 30 pounds of non-perishable food. That's enough to feed a family of four for about a week. There was also fresh meat, eggs and produce available.

"Maybe you worked in a restaurant and you had a good income, but now all the sudden you've found yourself laid off. There are just a lot of people who are jobless who haven't been, and we want them to know that Channel One and the community are here for you," said Virginia Merritt, Executive Director of the Channel One Regional Food Bank.

If you need help putting food on the table, contact Channel One Regional Food Bank: https://www.helpingfeedpeople.org/