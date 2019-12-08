Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Food box challenge brings in donations

Sadly, many of these teens are going to school or work on an empty stomach.

Posted: Dec 8, 2019 11:51 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- About fifty percent of homeless youth are they're sleeping outside or in their car that's according to Endhomelessness.org. Sadly, many of these teens are going to school or work on an empty stomach.

One nonprofit in Rochester is hoping a "Food Box Challenge" helps them. Manasseh Kambaki is the founder of Hope Fuse. The group provides mentorship to underprivileged teens in the Rochester area.
Kambaki says many of these teens go to extreme lengths for meals.

“I’ve seen students that don't have food,” Kambaki said. “The only thing they are surviving on is couch hopping or hanging out with friends and finding scraps that way.” finding scraps like noodles. So our focus is just to help out.”

So far they were able to fill a dozen boxes with donations. If you would like to make a donation click on this link. https://hopefuse.com/

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Winter is roaring back
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Food Box Challenge

Image

Worth County's Shop with a Cop

Image

KIMT News 3 participates in Toys for Tots Drive

Image

Polar Bear Dip in Clear Lake

Image

House fire serves as reminder to have working smoke detectors

Image

Rochester Community Warming Center needs volunteers

Image

Sean Macaday Weather 12/8

Image

Gift Quality Book and Bake Sale

Image

Reading Center celebrates grand opening of new building

Image

Christmas by the Lake

Community Events