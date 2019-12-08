Food box challenge brings in donations

ROCHESTER, Minn- About fifty percent of homeless youth are they're sleeping outside or in their car that's according to Endhomelessness.org. Sadly, many of these teens are going to school or work on an empty stomach.

One nonprofit in Rochester is hoping a "Food Box Challenge" helps them. Manasseh Kambaki is the founder of Hope Fuse. The group provides mentorship to underprivileged teens in the Rochester area.

Kambaki says many of these teens go to extreme lengths for meals.

“I’ve seen students that don't have food,” Kambaki said. “The only thing they are surviving on is couch hopping or hanging out with friends and finding scraps that way.” finding scraps like noodles. So our focus is just to help out.”

So far they were able to fill a dozen boxes with donations. If you would like to make a donation click on this link. https://hopefuse.com/