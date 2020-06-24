Food banks preparing for 'hunger crisis'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's being called a "hunger crisis." The number of Minnesotans who can't afford food is expected to increase dramatically in the upcoming months, all because of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The demand for food shelves across the state is expected to jump by 65%. Come Labor Day, when many unemployment and other benefits run out, an additional $275,000 Minnesotans will be hungry

"This is hundreds of thousands of us newly living with the desperation of hunger while also facing the greatest economic and public health crisis of our time," said Allison O’Toole, CEO of Second Harvest Heartland

Channel One Regional Food Bank has been working since the pandemic started to make sure local families have food on the table.

With more people expected to need food assistance soon, many who have never had to use a food bank before, those at Channel One want you to know you should not be embarrassed if you need help.

"We are here to serve the working poor and the working middle class that is going through a tough time. And our doors are open and we hope that people feel welcome and unashamed to come here," said Virginia Merritt, Executive Director of Channel One Regional Food Bank.

If you are struggling with hunger, you are urged to contact your local food bank.