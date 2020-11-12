Food banks delivering on promise of making sure no one goes hungry

MASON CITY, Iowa - Food insecurity is a problem in communities across the country, and the pandemic has put the problem front and center.

To aid in this fight, food banks across the country like the Food Bank of Iowa have been working to ensure there's a stable supply of food that is distributed to food pantries in churches, community centers and schools. With distribution centers in Des Moines and Ottumwa, the food bank's fleet is on the road daily, covering 30,000 sq. mi. in their 55-county service area, including Cerro Gordo County.

In Cerro Gordo County alone last month, Food Bank of Iowa trucks delivered close to 75,000 lbs. of nutritious produce, dairy, eggs, meat and other vital staples to partners like Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank to be able to supply it to individuals and families. Altogether in October, the Food Bank of Iowa distributed more than 2 million lbs. of food across their service area, a record in the organization's almost 40-year history.

With food insecurity continuing to increase, President and CEO Michelle Book believes that this growing problem won't be going away soon.

"By looking at prior recessions and the relationship between food insecurity and recessions, we know that this won't even peak until 2024, and that food insecurity levels won't decline until about 2027."

So what can you do to help? Book encourages donating financially to your food pantry, as well as seeking local resources that can be found through the 'Get Help' option at foodbankiowa.org.

"If you need help, please reach out and get help. Let the Food Bank of Iowa and a local partner help you, especially right now at a time where Covid's peaking and we're approaching the holiday season."

Feeding America is reporting that food insecurity has doubled since January of this year, and tripled for households with children.