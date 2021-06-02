Food banks continue to play critical role in combating hunger

MASON CITY, Iowa - According to Feeding America, just under 300,000 Iowans are facing hunger. Of them, a little over 94,000 are children. Food banks like Hawkeye Harvest have always played a key role in combating hunger, a role that has taken on critical importance during the pandemic.

Over the last six months, volunteer Carol Clayton says the number of clients that come into the center have dipped a bit, in part due to the stimulus checks and extra food stamp money being made available. However, she has seen an increase in clients who are looking for work. As the summer progresses, and with school out for the season, she believes numbers might pick up.

"I think if we do 50 people a day, probably anywhere between 18-19 families, I think that's a good number to serve."

One item she's seen high demand for is produce. Thanks to a matching fund with North Iowa Fresh, they're able to buy enough produce to meet their needs for a 20 week period.

"People that come in, that's what they want is some fresh produce and breads, and maybe a few sweets. The produce is probably the biggest one that they seem to enjoy, and it's really great that people want to enjoy produce."

Clayton adds that Hawkeye Harvest is in need of volunteers. For more information, call 641-424-3073.