Food Trucks Could Become A Permanent Fixture in ALbert Lea

The city clerk will present the first read of the proposed ordinance to the Albert Lea City Council on May 13th.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 6:44 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

The City of Albert Lea is trying to make food trucks a more permanent fixture in town. The current ordinance only allows food trucks to be open for business during community event but one Food truck owner is trying to change that.

Dori Etheridge owns the pepper cow. She recently approached the city hoping to find ways to turn her side business into a full-time job. The City Clerk Daphney Maras was immediately on board.

“I took a look around the community and choose a couple of spots for the food trucks to locate,” said Maras.

From there Maras came was able to come up with a new proposal that would allow a food truck to set up business at one of six locations designed in the city. She says she will present the first read of the proposed ordinance to the Albert Lea City Council on May 13th.

“The City of Albert Lea changing the is ordinance tells business owners that city is standing behind small business and giving them opportunities to grow," said Etheridge.

