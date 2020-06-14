Food Truck Friday aimed to help food vendors

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Normally, summer is the prime season for street festivals and food truck vendors. But that's not necessarily the case this year with so many of them being cancelled because of the pandemic, and it's also become a crucial time for these vendors as well.

The Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce has established Food Truck Friday to recognize the service these vendors provide. Each week, three food vendors from across the area are showcased, including one dessert-oriented truck.

John Kern and his family run the Clear Lake-based Ritz Rings & Things, which has been in business for about 6 years. As a way to keep cash flowing, Kern says Food Truck Friday is a much needed assist.

"Trish from the Chamber did a nice job putting this together. And help ease some pain off the local restaurants that are only running at 50% capacity."

Normally, they're at several local events every summer. Now, their calendar is largely sitting empty; while awaiting word on the status of Thursdays on Main, Kern has had all of their major events cancelled, and is a bit concerned about the financial impact. Now, they're finding alternate ways to be able to serve their customers.

"We set up the truck in Mason City, did lunch there the other day. We've been to other towns, going to other towns. On Thursday nights, we've been taking it out to All Vets Memorial Golf Club in Clear Lake until we get Thursdays on Main going again."

For more information on Food Truck Friday, including which vendors will be featured, click here.