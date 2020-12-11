Food, Agriculture Stakeholders Ask Gov. Walz for Vaccine Priority

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Key members of the food and agriculture industries are asking Governor Walz to prioritize them during the early phases of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Stakeholders who represent tens of thousands of workers across the food supply chain have sent a letter to the governor, underscoring the importance of security Minnesota's food supply chain.

While the food and agriculture industries have been designated by MDH as part of phase 1-B of their vaccine distribution plan, the stakeholders want to make sure they stay top of mind as other industries ask Governor Walz to prioritize them higher.

AgriGrowth Director of Government and Member Relations Patrick Murray says Minnesota's food supply chain has been significantly impacted by the pandemic.

"Having a single infection can necessitate the quarantine not only of the employee, but of anyone they've been in contact with," Murray told KIMT. "So that can leave a workforce shortage. And then you saw some of those processing plants having to depopulate their livestock."

The stakeholders who signed the letter to Governor Walz say they understand health care workers, first responders, and vulnerable citizens absolutely come first during the process of rolling out vaccines.