

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Fifth graders from Folwell Elementary School headed to Bear Creek Services for their 14th annual Folwell Night at Bear Creek Services.



Bear Creek Services offers support to individuals with developmental disabilities and brain injuries.

Wednesday night’s event allowed for students to make friends with residents at Bear Creek who they’d usually not get the chance to meet otherwise.

One student, Charmain Vanburen says she hopes to keep in contact with her new found friends, but to her it’s all about the big picture. “I'm trying to learn how to be kind no matter what. The world would be so much of a better place if everyone was just kind and I'm one step closer to making that happen.”



Students ate dinner with the residents and then shared things they learned about their new friends, finding they have more in common than what meets the eye. “Everyone here is the same and we're really alike so just be kind to everyone and you can't go wrong!”

Click here to learn more about Bear Creek Services.