Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch - Wind Advisory - Dense Fog Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Folwell Night at Bear Creek Services

This is the 14th annual Folwell Night at Bear Creek Services.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 11:23 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan


ROCHESTER, Minn.- Fifth graders from Folwell Elementary School headed to Bear Creek Services for their 14th annual Folwell Night at Bear Creek Services.


Bear Creek Services offers support to individuals with developmental disabilities and brain injuries.

Wednesday night’s event allowed for students to make friends with residents at Bear Creek who they’d usually not get the chance to meet otherwise.

One student, Charmain Vanburen says she hopes to keep in contact with her new found friends, but to her it’s all about the big picture. “I'm trying to learn how to be kind no matter what. The world would be so much of a better place if everyone was just kind and I'm one step closer to making that happen.”


Students ate dinner with the residents and then shared things they learned about their new friends, finding they have more in common than what meets the eye. “Everyone here is the same and we're really alike so just be kind to everyone and you can't go wrong!”
Click here to learn more about Bear Creek Services.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Dense Fog and scattered rain outline our evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Mason City's Megan Meyer

Image

News outlet ban

Image

Section tournament highlights; local teams advance to the finals

Image

Cats Die in grim conditions

Image

Equality Act returns

Image

Opies opens

Image

Regional Transportation Coordinating Council

Image

Folwell night at Bear Creek Services

Image

Sensible Salting Practices

Image

Packers' run ends in Minneapolis; fall in state tournament

Community Events