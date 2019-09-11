Clear

Following the footsteps of the heroes of 9/11

Memorial stair climb held in Charles City.

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 2:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The firefighters and first responders who lost their lives going into the World Trade Center on 9/11 were remembered Wednesday morning in Charles City.

Snap Fitness hosted a memorial stair climb. Police Officer Dario Gamino, Sheriff’s Deputy Cody VanHorn, and Snap owner Jay Jung took on the challenge of climbing the equivalent of 110 stories, just as those fallen heroes did in 2001 when they raced up the skyscrapers to try and save as many lives as they could.

