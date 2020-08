ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 67-year-old man was punched following a dispute over a man possibly running over a man’s foot with a wheelchair.

Police said it happened Sunday at the shelter at 200 4th St. SE.

A 20-year-old homeless male, Tarius Cseas, was arrested and is facing assault and disorderly conduct charges.

Police said a male in a wheelchair may have hit Cseas’ foot with his wheelchar when another male, 67, got involved and told the Cseas to leave.

Cseas then punched the man in the head.