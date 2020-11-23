Follow these steps while cooking in the kitchen and you'll have a safe Thanksgiving

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, that's according to the National Fire Protection Association. So the Rochester Fire Department has some advice for you when it comes to celebrating safely.

We've been saying it for a while now how different Thanksgiving is going to be this year with families not celebrating in-person, travel restrictions in place and smaller gatherings happening. So that means some people could be cooking their first ever thanksgiving meal on their own. It's important you don't leave anything unattended in the kitchen when you're cooking and make sure you stay home the entire time you're cooking a turkey even though it can take hours. As the kitchen starts heating up and your food is cooking, make sure no children or pets come within 3 feet of hot food or liquid. Another reminder for you is that if you're cooking with grease and it catches on fire, don't put water on the fire to try and put it out. Instead, stick a lid on it and turn off the heat.

Captain Brett Knapp with the Rochester Fire Department said staying alert this holiday season is your best bet at staying safe. "It's easy to walk out of the room and try and go take care of something else and maybe check on the football game or whatever else is going on," explained Captain Knapp. "It's important that you keep on top of what's going on in the kitchen because unattended cooking fires are usually when they get started."

Even though it's a holiday, first responders will be ready to help if needed. "We're here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, but we have kind of a heightened awareness that this is the time of year when certain types of fires including cooking fires kind of tend to go up a little bit," Captain Knapp said. "So we're here if necessary to come help, but the best thing is if everybody could find a way to have a safe holiday on their own."

If you haven't done so by now, make sure the batteries in your smoke detectors work and they're working properly. The Rochester Fire Department also recommends having a fire extinguisher in your home and that you know how to use it.