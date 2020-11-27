Follow these steps to make sure you're shopping safely online this holiday season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many retailers have shifted their traditional deals of shopping in store on Black Friday, to online and 62% of shoppers have followed suit and say they'll be shopping from behind a screen today.

If you have an email and check it often around this time of year, it's usually filled with countless emails from retailers and businesses showing you the biggest and hottest deals. But are those actually real? Here are some pointers to help you stay internet safe. First, if a deal is too good to be true, it probably is. Be aware of if an offer is actually reasonable and also be cautious if you're receiving an email offering that deal through an unknown store. Second, don't click on any links within the email. That can take you to an unsecured site where a hacker could get all of your information. Instead, search for the store in your web browser so you know it's a direct link.

The head of threat prevention engineering at Checkpoint Software, Rich Comber, explained something else you should be aware of is look for any typos in an email and also the sense of urgency on the deal. "You know, take your time. Black Friday is going to be extended, Cyber Monday is going to be extended for days and days and days," said Comber. "It's not something, 'hey, I got to do this today because I got 20 minutes before this offer expires.' Make sure that you're on a legitimate site, that you're connected and protected and that you know that that deal seems legitimate."

Don't ever save your credit or debit card numbers on store websites and make sure you have different passwords for all of your accounts. Comber said in the last 4 weeks, researchers have seen an uptick in targeted phishing campaigns. That means it's usually in the form of an email and includes words like 'special offers' and 'discounts' or anything that grabs a shoppers eye during the holiday season. Another way you can avoid the risk of being hacked is once you're on the website of the store you want to shop, look for a lock in the top left corner on your screen. That's a good way to know if that link is secure. If you happen to go to a site that you're suspicious of, close the browser immediately.