Foiest city man sentenced for damaging squad car

James Vaden James Vaden

Can serve his sentence on the weekend.

Posted: Aug 4, 2019 10:34 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A man arrested after law enforcement said he attacked his neighbor is sentenced.

James Daniel Vaden, 33 of Forest City, has been ordered to spend 14 days in jail and pay a $315 fine and restitution to his victim. He may serve his jail sentence on weekends.

Vaden pleaded guilty to 4th degree criminal mischief for an incident on April 24. Hancock County law enforcement says Vaden attacked his neighbor and then, after being taken into custody, kicked out the side windows of a squad car.

He was initially charged with 2nd degree burglary, 2nd degree criminal mischief, and assault causing bodily injury.

