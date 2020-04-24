Fogging process being used to sanitize spaces

MASON CITY, Iowa - Managers and company leaders are looking at the safest ways to stay open, and ultimately, protect their workers. And the timing of one local business really couldn't be better.

BioSecurity Services of Clear Lake has been working through the pandemic to deep clean businesses ranging from manufacturers to biodiesel plants to banks, and everything in between. The company uses a process called fogging, which works by changing the humidity of the air through a mix of water and sodium chlorite combined to produce a fine chlorine dioxide mist that covers not only the air, but also other surfaces.

Founder A.J. Feuerbach says it's a safe, effective process in not only eliminating any trace of the coronavirus, but other things as well.

"What that chlorine dioxide does is that's the killer of all the viruses, bacteria, fungus, and mold. When that sodium chlorite tablet dissolves, it becomes chlorine dioxide, and that's what makes our fog so effective."

In addition, chlorine dioxide has been approved by both the EPA and the FDA as an effective disinfectant, and does not leave any residue behind.

"There's no residual effects, they can get in and out within an hour after we're done. It's nice for them to have peace of mind to know that they're trying to keep things running and keep people safe."