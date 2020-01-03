Clear
Focusing on becoming mentally healthy in 2020

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 5:57 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While many New Year's resolutions revolve around getting physically fit psychologist say being mentally healthy is just as important.

The National Institute of Mental Health says mental illness isn't all that uncommon with one in five Americans living with one.

However, while some may think of mental and physical health as two different things the Bluestem Center for Child and Family Development says they actually go hand-in-hand.

Dr. Susan Jenkins explained, "If you're struggling physically, so folks who are having breathing problems, folks who are having G.I. issues, folks with chronic pain they're all struggling also with fighting depression or anxiety issues as well."

Dr. Jenkins says to improve both mental and physical health she recommends finding an exercise routine that suits the individual whether that's hiking, biking, running, swimming or weight lifting.

She says exercise routine allows a person to step off the mental treadmill and release stress physically.

"It improves circulation, you improve your breathing and you take time. You kind of step off the treadmill of trying to get everything done and you kind of let yourself just be in the moment," she added.

The center says you can begin seeking help by contacting your family doctor but if you're not quite comfortable seeing a professional yet you can also find plenty of assistance online or in self-help books.

