Flying on Christmas Day

The airport is relatively quiet this Christmas Day.

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 5:48 PM
Updated: Dec. 25, 2018 6:39 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - According to airport staff, the airport slows down during the Christmas holiday, but there are still some travelers catching flights.

Michael Conrad, who is flying back home to Arizona after celebrating Christmas over the weekend in Rochester, says he prefers to fly on Christmas because he thinks it's easier. "As you can see, the loads aren't very heavy so it's just easier at the airport, easier to get around, just a pleasant day to travel," he says.

A post-Christmas storm is headed our way.
