ROCHESTER, Minn. - According to airport staff, the airport slows down during the Christmas holiday, but there are still some travelers catching flights.
Michael Conrad, who is flying back home to Arizona after celebrating Christmas over the weekend in Rochester, says he prefers to fly on Christmas because he thinks it's easier. "As you can see, the loads aren't very heavy so it's just easier at the airport, easier to get around, just a pleasant day to travel," he says.
Related Content
- Flying on Christmas Day
- Flooding supplies are flying off shelves
- Pit bulls can't fly with Delta Airlines
- Flying flags for those who serve
- Deadly Christmas Day fire in eastern Iowa
- A special delivery on Christmas Day
- Tuba Christmas
- Eagles flying high into 'game of the year'
- The Rochester International Airport wants you to fly local
- U.S women's figure skaters not flying high at Olympics
Scroll for more content...