MN National Guard pays tribute to front line workers in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A series of flyovers took place across Minnesota to say thank you to front line workers.

Families lined the streets of Albert Lea and medical professionals took a break from their hard work to watch the much-anticipated fly-overs.

Around 1:45 pm two C-130 planes made their way over Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. The flight path was created around hospitals but the gesture aims to honor all front lines and essential workers in Minnesota.

Betty Sime and her granddaughter watched the show together. She has been furloughed from her job in the cafeteria at MCHS. She says it was a beautiful moment.

"I know the workers that are working front line,” Sime said. “We have to take care of them. They are staying in the hospital while people are making arrangements to not be in there. So this was a very nice tribute."