Flu vaccine shortage in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota's Senator Amy Klobuchar is reaching out to the CDC for help with the flu shot shortage in Minnesota.

Freeborn County Public Health Director Sue Yost says they do have a flu vaccine shortage.

She says they have the higher doses available for those who are over 65 years of age, but they do not have much left of the regular doses.

Yost says anyone who is more than six months old should get the flu vaccine and get it while they can.

"If people aren't able to get the flu vaccine, they are more likely to be hospitalized and right now, our hospitals are very full of people with COVID," Yost adds.

She says if you're unable to get the vaccine, be sure to wear a mask, social distance, and wash your hands regularly.