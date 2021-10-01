Flu vaccinations available soon from Mayo Clinic Health Systems

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Appointments for flu vaccinations will soon be available from Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS).

"Like COVID-19, influenza is a virus that causes respiratory illness. Symptoms can range from mild to severe or life-threatening," says Dr. Sarah Scherger, pediatrician at MCHS in Albert Lea and Austin. "However, the two illnesses are not the same. The best way to protect yourself and others from getting the flu is to get vaccinated each year."

MCHS says patients can schedule a flu vaccination through Patient Online Services or the Mayo Clinic App. Appointments can be made by phone starting October 4 with actual vaccinations beginning October 18.

Flu vaccinations will be offered at these locations:

Albert Lea -Health Reach Building, 1705 S.E. Broadway Ave., rooms 1-112 and 1-113.

Austin -West Building, 101 14th St. NW, room 1-04.

Owatonna -Southview Building, 134 Southview St.

Rochester -41st St. Professional Building, 3033 41st St. NW. Enter from the north side of the building.

MCHS says patients can ask to be vaccinated for flu ― and COVID-19 at most locations ― during an existing appointment with their primary care provider at these Southeast Minnesota clinic locations:

Adams -908 W. Main St.

Albert Lea -404 W. Fountain St.

Austin -1000 First Drive NW.

Faribault -300 State Ave.

Lake Mills -309 S. 10th Ave. E.

New Richland - 318 First St. SW.

Owatonna -2200 26th St. NW.

Wells -301 S. Broadway.

"After vaccination, it takes about two weeks to develop antibodies to protect against the flu, which is why early fall vaccination is recommended. If you are sick, stay home from work or school to prevent spreading illness to others," says Scherger.

Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, have respiratory symptoms or are under quarantine should delay being vaccinated for flu until they are no longer ill and their quarantine period is over.