Flu season officially underway in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has issued its first activity report for the 2020-2021 flu season.

For the week ending October 17, two people have been hospitalized for influenza and there has been one school outbreak in the state. MDH says one of the people hospitalized was in the Twin Cities and the other was in central Minnesota. Influenza B is the most commonly reported strain so far this season.

In the 2019-2020 season, there were 4,022 people hospitalized for influenza in Minnesota. That was the second highest number in the last five years, behind only the 6,446 hospitalizations in 2017-2018. The flu was blamed for 153 deaths in the state, including the deaths of three children. That was the third highest number in the last five years, behind 440 deaths in 2017-2018 and 273 flu deaths in 2016-2017.

In comparison to the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 has been blamed for 2,301 deaths so far in Minnesota and has sent 9,226 people to the hospital.