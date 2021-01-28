Flu season looking historically mild in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota is experiencing its mildest flu season in years.

According to the Department of Health (MDH), just 27 people have been hospitalized due to influenza this season and only three deaths have been caused by the flu. Those are both the lowest numbers for this point in the flu season since at least 2014-2015.

By comparison, Minnesota at this point in 2018 was experiencing over 500 flu hospitalizations a week and more than 30 deaths a week. If trends continue, Minnesota will see historic lows in both categories.

MDH says the state saw 6,446 hospitalizations and 440 flu deaths in 2017-2018, the high point for both in the previous five years. The five year lows were in 2015-2016, with 1,538 hospitalizations and 76 flu deaths.

Graphs courtesy of Minnesota Department of Health.