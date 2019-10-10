Flu season has officially started in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Flu season is underway in Minnesota.

The state Department of Health has begun tracking cases of the disease and for the week ending on October 5, there were no flu-related hospitalizations reported and influenza activity in Minnesota is classified as “sporadic,” which is just above no activity at all.

State statistics show Minnesota had 2,543 hospitalizations due to the flu in the 2018-2019 season. That was the lowest number of hospitalizations in three years and the second lowest number in five years.

Traditionally, flu activity in Minnesota starts to pick up in mid-December or early January.