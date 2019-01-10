Clear
Flu rising in Minnesota, but much slower than last season

Second fewest hospitalizations in six years.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 1:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Influenza is on the rise in Minnesota, but not all the news is bad.

The state’s report on flu and other respiratory illnesses for the week ending January 5 shows influenza has increased from a local to a regional problem in Minnesota. That’s just one step below the highest level of “widespread.”

There have been 165 flu-related hospitalizations so far this season, which is the second lowest level in the last six years. The majority of the hospitalizations continue to occur in the Twin Cities metro area and southeastern Minnesota.

There have been seven deaths linked to the flu, with the median age of the deceased at 72 years old. No flu deaths among children have been reported in Minnesota this season.

There were no flu outbreaks reported in schools or long-term care facilities for the week ending January 5.

