Flu now considered widespread in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Public Health says flu activity is now “widespread” across the state.

That’s the highest level of activity on the Department’s tracking system but the number of influenza-related hospitalizations is at its second lowest point in the last six years. 28 people were hospitalized for the flu during the week ending January 12, compared to 550 hospitalizations during the same time-period in 2018.

Seven people have died from the flu so far in Minnesota, but their median age is 72 years old and no child deaths have been attributed to influenza. There were 14 flu outbreaks in schools during the week ending January 12 but no outbreaks were reported from long-term care facilities.