Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Flu leads some Iowa hospitals to limit visitors

Those with respiratory or flu symptoms, such as coughing, fever, aches and nausea, are also asked not to visit.

Posted: Feb 29, 2020 8:32 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

DUBUQUE, Iowa (Telegraph Herald) — A spike in influenza and other respiratory illnesses in eastern Iowa have led hospitals in Dubuque and Dyersville to limit patient visitation.

The Telegraph Herald reports that children under 14 — including siblings of babies in the birth center — are being asked not to visit the hospitals.

Those with respiratory or flu symptoms, such as coughing, fever, aches and nausea, are also asked not to visit. Dr. Honorio Caceres is chairman of the bi-hospital infection control committee.

He directed that the restrictions be put in place at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque and at MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
A warm weekend to kick off the new month
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Little Thistle Brewery hosts outdoor party

Image

Sean Weather LEAP DAY

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports overtime highlights part one

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/28

Image

VISIT TO BONNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Image

Skating for UNICEF

Image

EXCLUSIVE: An immigrants story

Image

Leap day of kindness

Image

Healthy Moms and Babies act

Community Events