ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Department of Health says the flu is now widespread in Minnesota.

The latest Influenza and Respiratory Illness Activity Report states there were 61 people hospitalized for the flu for the week ending on December 14. That’s the third highest number of hospitalization for this point in the flu season in the last six years and brings the total number of hospitalizations this season to 262.

Most of the people going to the hospital for the flu are in the Twin Cities metro area.

There have been six deaths related to the flu in Minnesota this season. The media age of those who died was 75 years old.

60 Minnesota schools reported outbreaks of flu-like illnesses for the week ending on December 14. That’s the second highest number of school outbreaks for this point in the flu season over the six years.

As of right now, this flu season is shaping up to be worse than 2018-2019 but substantially milder than 2017-2018.