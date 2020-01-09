Clear

Flu deaths double in Minnesota over the last week

No child deaths reported yet this season.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 1:32 PM
Updated: Jan 9, 2020 1:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Department of Health says the number of flu-related deaths in Minnesota has doubled in just a week.

The state’s Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report says 16 total people have died from flu-related causes as of the week ending January 4. That’s up from 8 deaths as of the previous week. The median age of those who died was 80 years old.

No deaths of children due to flu have been reported.

State officials also report 171 hospitalizations for influenza for the week ended January 4. That’s down from 193 hospitalizations the week before. A total of 753 people have gone to the hospital for influenza so far in Minnesota, which is the second highest number for this point in the flu season over the past six years.

The Department of Health also says there were nine outbreaks of flu-like illnesses in Minnesota schools for the week ending January 4. There have been 308 such outbreaks so far this season.

