Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Flu death total rises to 110 in Minnesota

Still one of the lowest flu death rates the state has seen in years.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 8:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The flu season appears to be finally winding down in Minnesota but could still end the third worst in the last six years.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s Influenza and Respiratory Illness Report for the week ending March 7 states there were 263 more people hospitalized due to the flu that week, raising the season’s total to 3,577. That was a steep drop from 395 hospitalization the week before but still leaves a possibility that Minnesota could have the second highest number of flu-related hospitalizations in the last six years, second only to the 6,446 in 2017-2018.

110 deaths in the state have been association with influenza this season, with three of them happening to victims less than 18 years old. The median age of the deceased stand at 72.5 years, the lowest number since the median age of death for flu victims was 68 years old in 2015-2016.

With 10 weeks left in this flu season, the death rate in Minnesota is far below what the state has seen in years with similarly high numbers of hospitalizations. For example, this season has already seen a similar number of hospitalizations as what happened in 2016-2017 (3,577 to 3,695) but has seen less than half as many deaths (110 to 273).

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Rain chances subside, winds pick up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cheap Air Travel

Image

Can you boost immunity?

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/12

Image

Students Returning from Spain

Image

Uber Driver Protects Passengers

Image

Police Informant

Image

Bikers Against Child Abuse

Image

Rochester theatre takes steps to protect patrons during Coronavirus scare

Image

Restaurants and Coronavirus

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Community Events