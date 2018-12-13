Clear
Flu activity rises in Minnesota

Still far below levels seen last season.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 1:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of health says flu activity has increased around the state.

The weekly influenza and respiratory illness report shows the spread of flu in Minnesota has increased from “sporadic” to “local.” There have been 61 hospitalizations and one flu-related death reported since the unofficial start of the season in early October. Most of the hospitalizations have occurred in the Twin Cities metro area and southeastern Minnesota.

So far, there has been only one flu outbreak reported at a long-term care facility and 15 outbreaks of flu-like illnesses at K-12 schools.

Flu activity remains far below the levels seen during the 2017-2018 season, when 6,446 people were hospitalized and there were 435 total deaths in Minnesota related to influenza.


