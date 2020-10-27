Floyd man takes plea deal for child sex crime

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd man is pleading guilty to lascivious acts with a child.

Charles Earl Thompson, 65, was originally charged with 2nd degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child, two counts of indecent contact with a child, dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to a minor, and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. Law enforcement sys he abused children between the ages of 8 and 15 and the abuse happened in 2018 and 2019.

Thompson had been found incompetent to stand trial in February but was then ordered to take medication. He reached a plea deal one day before his trial was to begin.

Thompson is now set to be sentencing on December 7.