Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Floyd legislation reveals divide in police-reform movement

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on, after the verdicts were read at Chauvin's trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. AP

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act would ban chokeholds, prohibit no-knock raids and create a national registry for officers who are disciplined for serious misconduct.

Posted: May 23, 2021 8:00 AM
Posted By: By AARON MORRISON and EMILY SWANSON Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Monifa Bandele became a community organizer in the late 1990s, after New York City police fatally shot a young, unarmed Black immigrant named Amadou Diallo in the Bronx.

In the two decades since, she repeatedly witnessed police reforms that failed to stop Black people from dying at the hands of officers. Some of those reforms are now part of federal legislation being negotiated in the name of George Floyd, the Black man whose murder under the knee of a white Minneapolis officer last year sparked worldwide protests.

For instance, the legislation calls for banning chokeholds, a step already taken by New York City prior to the 2014 death of Eric Garner, who in an encounter with the NYPD uttered the same last words as Floyd: “I can’t breathe.”

As the anniversary of Floyd’s death approaches, some reform supporters say the best way to honor him would be for Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. But many activists warn that some of the proposed reforms have not been enough to stop past police abuses, reflecting a divide within the movement over what would constitute real progress.

“What we’ve come to realize over the past decades is that police departments, with their oversized budgets and their outsized political power, are able to rise above reformist policies,” said Bandele, an organizer with the Movement for Black Lives, a coalition of over 150 Black-led advocacy organizations that opposes the Floyd legislation because it does not hit hard enough at systemic racism.

The bill also includes prohibitions on no-knock police raids like the one in Louisville, Kentucky, that killed Breonna Taylor, a young Black front-line worker. It would create a national registry for officers who are disciplined for serious misconduct, among other proposals.

Although Bandele thinks the bill is well-meaning, now is not the time to settle for the same old ideas, she said.

“Our duty is that we have to make a bigger demand,” she said.

In Congress, hopes of passing a package by the May 25 anniversary have faded as negotiations between the House and Senate grind on. But top negotiator Rep. Karen Bass, a California Democrat, said she remains hopeful of an eventual compromise.

The House approved the sweeping police overhaul earlier this year, but it faces stiff resistance from Republicans in the closely divided Senate. Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has a more modest alternative, and the parties have been engaged in long, private negotiations over a potential compromise.

“It is more important that we get it right, and that we have a substantive bill, versus do something ceremonial because of the date,” Bass told reporters Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

One key debate has been whether to allow individual police officers to be sued over their actions, changing the so-called qualified immunity protections for law enforcement. Republicans largely object to that approach and prefer to hold the officers’ employers responsible.

One top Democrat, Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina, the highest-ranking Black lawmaker in Congress, has suggested he would be open to a compromise, and Bass said she agreed with his broader point that it’s not worth walking away from a deal if Democrats cannot include every priority.

“I also agree that the day that President Biden signs this bill, the next day, we keep working,” Bass said. “Because this bill, I think, will be significant. But in no way, shape or form do I think it’s going to be enough.”

Police have killed roughly 1,000 people in the U.S. each year since 2015, and a disproportionate number of the victims have been Black. Studies of criminal justice data show Black Americans are far more likely than white Americans to be pulled over by police and are as much as three times more likely to be searched.

Black men were about 2.5 times more likely than white men to be killed by police between 2013 and 2018, according to a 2019 study published by the National Academy of Sciences. Black women were 1.4 more times likely than white women to be killed by police, according to the same study.

A new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows most Americans think big changes are necessary to reform the criminal justice system. Overall, 25% think it needs a complete overhaul, while another 43% think it needs major changes. Twenty-seven percent think it needs minor changes, while just 4% think no changes are needed.

The poll finds a majority of Americans support specific reforms such as requiring officers to wear body cameras, establishing clear standards for use of force, mandating that officers report misconduct, penalizing officers who engage in racially biased policing and requiring that law enforcement agencies have independent review boards.

A majority — 58% — say they also oppose reducing funding for law enforcement agencies.

The level of support for reform varies along racial and party lines. The poll shows majorities of Black, white, Hispanic and Asian Americans think major changes or an overhaul are needed, though Black Americans are especially likely to call for the most drastic changes, with 48% saying a complete overhaul is needed and another 36% saying the justice system needs major changes.

By comparison, among white Americans, 20% think the system needs a complete overhaul, 44% think it needs major changes and 32% think it needs minor changes, with 3% saying no changes are needed.

Close to 9 in 10 Democrats think the justice system needs either major changes or a complete overhaul. Republicans are more likely to say only modest reform is necessary, with 13% saying an overhaul is needed and 32% wanting major changes, but 47% saying only minor changes are needed and 7% saying none are.

Jim Burch, president of the nonpartisan National Police Foundation, which supports the advancement and reform of policing through science and innovation, said he is encouraged by the focus on policing reforms at the federal level.

The legislation named after Floyd “offers many worthy proposals, as well as some requiring further analysis and clarity in order to make a positive impact in the manner intended,” Burch said in an email.

Last July, the Movement for Black Lives sought support in Congress for its BREATHE Act, which would, among other proposals, eliminate the Drug Enforcement Administration and ban the use of surveillance technology on communities that activists say are over-policed.

“It’s not that we want less safety. We are often criticized when we say defund (the police) or when we promote the BREATHE Act. We actually want more safety than the police can deliver,” Bandele said.

Selwyn Jones, an uncle of George Floyd on his mother's side of the family, told the AP that he was disappointed that Congress would not pass the Floyd legislation next week.

“We don't live in a perfect world,” he said Friday. “We, as Black people, have been fighting a battle for 400 years."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 598327

Reported Deaths: 7456
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1236251740
Ramsey51893886
Dakota46334458
Anoka42232445
Washington27166286
Stearns22408223
St. Louis17941305
Scott17411128
Wright16253142
Olmsted13319101
Sherburne1187689
Carver1056146
Clay820092
Rice8122108
Blue Earth757441
Crow Wing672492
Kandiyohi659684
Chisago609451
Otter Tail579478
Benton576797
Goodhue480972
Douglas472178
Mower469032
Winona457650
Itasca449059
Isanti430764
McLeod427259
Morrison421460
Nobles408348
Beltrami402159
Steele392715
Polk386871
Becker382854
Lyon362352
Carlton348755
Freeborn343630
Pine331423
Nicollet328544
Mille Lacs308554
Brown306840
Le Sueur294924
Todd284132
Cass279431
Meeker260340
Waseca237023
Martin232232
Roseau210519
Wabasha20693
Hubbard191741
Dodge18623
Renville181345
Redwood175337
Houston172716
Cottonwood166423
Wadena158122
Fillmore157010
Pennington153919
Faribault153319
Chippewa153138
Kanabec145527
Sibley144910
Aitkin136436
Watonwan13509
Rock128719
Jackson122112
Pipestone116326
Yellow Medicine114620
Pope11206
Murray10689
Swift106418
Stevens92111
Koochiching88315
Marshall88217
Clearwater87816
Wilkin82412
Lake81520
Lac qui Parle75522
Big Stone6034
Grant5898
Lincoln5823
Mahnomen5609
Norman5449
Unassigned50393
Kittson48622
Red Lake4007
Traverse3735
Lake of the Woods3383
Cook1670

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 368521

Reported Deaths: 5975
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57889631
Linn20984336
Scott20160243
Black Hawk15869309
Woodbury15173228
Johnson1452984
Dubuque13408209
Dallas1123198
Pottawattamie11166170
Story1066448
Warren579790
Clinton558693
Cerro Gordo546289
Sioux515274
Webster513094
Marshall484876
Muscatine4843103
Des Moines462466
Wapello4319122
Buena Vista425040
Jasper420172
Plymouth401580
Lee377455
Marion363976
Jones299557
Henry293537
Carroll286552
Bremer286160
Crawford267340
Boone266934
Benton257155
Washington254951
Dickinson248744
Mahaska231051
Jackson223642
Clay215926
Kossuth215665
Tama210571
Delaware210441
Winneshiek196935
Page192922
Buchanan191633
Cedar191123
Hardin186544
Wright185337
Fayette185241
Hamilton180450
Harrison179773
Clayton170056
Butler165435
Madison163419
Mills162723
Floyd161742
Cherokee159038
Lyon158541
Poweshiek155735
Allamakee152051
Hancock149734
Iowa149124
Winnebago142931
Cass138954
Calhoun138813
Grundy136633
Emmet134540
Jefferson132935
Shelby131237
Sac130619
Louisa128749
Union128633
Appanoose128449
Mitchell126442
Chickasaw124416
Guthrie122331
Franklin122021
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104622
Montgomery103438
Clarke100324
Unassigned9611
Keokuk96031
Monroe95529
Ida90635
Adair87032
Pocahontas85622
Davis84124
Monona82731
Osceola78816
Greene77710
Lucas77623
Worth7528
Taylor66212
Fremont6259
Decatur6099
Van Buren56118
Ringgold55824
Wayne54223
Audubon51410
Adams3414
Rochester
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Warmer this weekend, but a few storms are possible.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester United FC women's soccer team plays season opener

Image

Matson Strong Benefit

Image

Bear Cave Amphitheatre

Image

Century Panthers boys' tennis

Image

Sean's Weather 5/23

Image

Sean's Weather 5/22

Image

RCS parents thank teachers, staff for putting students first during the pandemic

Image

Kids Cup Preview

Image

Kids Cup Preview

Image

Kids Cup Preview

Community Events