Floyd Volunteer Fire Dept. set to disband July 1st

FLOYD, Iowa - The town of Floyd may be losing their volunteer fire department if an agreement can't be reached with the Floyd County Board of Trustees.

While information is currently limited, the department is set to disband on July 1st.

And it's understandable why people in a rural community like Floyd, as well as the surrounding area, would be concerned about losing a vital emergency service.

Robert Hayzlett, who lives in town, has COPD, and requires the use of oxygen.

"If I call 911, the fire department usually gets here first, they're out the door."

In the event of an emergency, response time can mean life or death.

"Are people going to leave town because we don't have a fire department, and go to a bigger town that does provide something that we can have a say so in?"

In addition to the town of Floyd, the department serves surrounding townships. Mayor Trevis O'Connell says the city recently approved the town's portion of a contract to pay for the service, though their amount only is just not enough to cover the cost of the whole department.

"Our amount that we pay out here would not sustain the fire department on a yearly basis. And it's required by law both here and in the country to provide fire protection."

As to who will take over the service, that remains to be seen. The department currently has around 20 volunteers on the squad.

"Volunteers are the life of the Iowa fire departments throughout the whole state. They are very important in their communities. They are very loyal and good at what they do. But they're absolutely essential in the rural community."

Mayor O'Connell is hopeful an agreement can be reached in time.

"The city will be on board to provide some type of fire protection. This has never happened before, so this is starting from stage 1."

KIMT reached out to members of the fire department and the Board; both have declined to comment at this time. However, more information is expected to be provided at a later date.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KIMT for the latest.