Floyd Fire Department not disbanding

Department and Floyd Township Board of Trustees have reached an agreement for fire service to the town and rural areas

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 9:39 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

FLOYD, Iowa - A big update to a story we've been following.

We first reported in late June that the Floyd Volunteer Fire Department would disband on July 1st due to an impasse on an agreement with the Floyd Township Board of Trustees. Fortunately, the crisis has been averted.

While the specifics over the disagreement between the trustees and the fire department have not been disclosed, the issue has been resolved, and the department will continue to provide service to the town and rural areas.

Cleone King lives in Floyd and is part of the city council. The city recently renewed their agreement with the department by updating revisions regarding the usage of city water for emergencies. She says there will be some transparency in regards to water usage.

"They are going to contact our city maintenance guy and let him know. We have a record of that also."

King says the city's agreement with the department will run for about three more years.

"We have a great fire department, and we want to keep it. It's done a good job, and of course, we need fire protection."

King adds that if the department had ceased to provide service, home insurance in town might have increased.

Heat and humidity back for the next week
