FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – A 28-year-old Charles City resident was life-flighted Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle while riding a bike.

The Iowa State Patrol said Ellen Bengston was life-flighted after being struck by a Ford F-150 driven by Coby Elliott, 43, of Clarksville.

The state patrol said it happened at 7:40 p.m. on Shadow Ave., north of 240th St.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Charles City Fire, AMR Ambulance Service and Mercy AirMed.