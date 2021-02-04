Floyd County starts taking COVID vaccine appointments on Friday

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Floyd County Public Health will begin accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday morning.

Officials say the county has received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine for those 65 years old and older. The public health call center will open at 9 am Friday and remain open until all appointment times have been taken.

The number to call beginning at 9 am Friday is 641-257-6187. The vaccine will be administered at the Floyd County Fairgrounds.

Floyd County Public Health says you must have an appointment to get the vaccine. Any walk-ins will be turned away and additional clinics will be set up as more the county gets more vaccine.