Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Update: 5 transported - including 3 students - after bus slid into field south of Austin Full Story
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Floyd County sex offender sentence is upheld

Sean Gordon Sean Gordon

Man claimed judge wrongly considered a sex offender evaluation and a separate drug crime.

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 10:41 AM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 11:05 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Supreme Court has reversed an Appeals Court ruling on the sentence of a North Iowa sex offender.

Sean David Gordon, 27 of Charles City, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in March 2017 for 3rd degree sexual abuse. Authorities say he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in June 2016 when Gordon was 24.

Gordon appealed his sentence, arguing the District Court judge improperly considered a sex offender evaluation which stated Gordon was at a high risk to reoffend and a Chickasaw County drug arrest that happened between his conviction and sentencing.

The Iowa Court of Appeals ruled there is no legislative authorization for judges to use sex offender risk assessments during sentencing and ordered Gordon be resentenced. The State of Iowa then appealed that ruling.

The state Supreme Court ruled Friday that Gordon had the opportunity to challenge the use of the sex offender risk assessment at his sentencing but failed to do so, making it reasonable for the judge to rely on it when making a decision. The Supreme Court also ruled that since Gordon admitted to the Chickasaw County drug crime as part of his sentencing, the judge was free to consider it.

Therefore, Gordon’s 10 year prison term is affirmed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
The sun will return for this afternoon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo recreates historic Christmas decorations

Image

Thursday's basketball highlights and rankings.

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Synagogue flag

Image

Coping with memory loss

Image

Salvation Army not meeting goal

Image

Preps for Pre-K

Image

Meals on Wheels Forms New Partnership

Image

University of Minnesota President Candidate

Image

Empowering rural Iowa

Community Events