Clear
BREAKING NEWS Shooting in SE Rochester, one sent to hospital Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Floyd County sex abuse charge filed against Mason City man

Chris Ott
Chris Ott

Allegedly happened in 2010.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 8:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is accused of a sex crime in Floyd County.

Chris Claude Ott, 34, is charged with one count of 3rd degree sex abuse. Court documents allege that Ott sexually abused a 15-year-old victim in Nora Springs from April to June of 2010 when Ott was 25 years old.

The charge was filed against Ott on October 9 and he was arrested in Cerro Gordo County on October 14.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain moving in tonight, a warm up for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Oldest woman to qualify for Boston Marathon in all 50 States

Image

55 New US Citizens for Rochester

Image

Red Ribbon Week

Image

Chris Gives the Forecast with Tacos

Image

Construct Tomorrow hopes to recruit workers

Image

I-90 Improvements

Image

Bonding Projects

Image

Weiss Retrial Decaled as a Mistrial

Image

Handicap Accessible Nail Salon

Image

Death Investigation

Community Events