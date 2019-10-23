Floyd County sex abuse charge filed against Mason City man

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is accused of a sex crime in Floyd County.

Chris Claude Ott, 34, is charged with one count of 3rd degree sex abuse. Court documents allege that Ott sexually abused a 15-year-old victim in Nora Springs from April to June of 2010 when Ott was 25 years old.

The charge was filed against Ott on October 9 and he was arrested in Cerro Gordo County on October 14.