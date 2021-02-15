Floyd County residents can signup online for COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Floyd County has created a new online sign-up system for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The system went online at 9 am Monday morning and is only to sign up for a vaccination when one becomes available. It is not a scheduling system.

Floyd County Public Health and Floyd County Emergency Management says they decided to move to this process after many suggestions from residents. Go to www.floydcoia.org and click on COVID-19 SIGN UP to submit patient information. Public health staff when then call residents when vaccine is available and appointments are being made.

Those currently eligible for coronavirus vaccine are healthcare providers, first responders, PreK-12 school staff, childcare workers, and those over the age of 65.

Floyd County Public Health says demand for the vaccine is extremely high and the supply is very low. It could take several weeks to be contacted for an appointment after signing up.