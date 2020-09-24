Floyd County provides coronavirus update

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Floyd County officials are updating the public on its response to the coronavirus, and what options are available for those who need help.

During this morning's update via Facebook Live, House Minority Leader Todd Prichard shared updates regarding unemployment benefits, what benefits are available for non-profits, and the Payment Protection Program. Currently, the Hawkeye State's unemployment rate is standing at a little under 7%, down from 11% in April. He also mentioned a 13 week extension of unemployment benefits thanks to federal CARES Act funding, and is advising people to contact him if there any problems while applying for benefits. Also, as of this month, those collecting unemployment benefits due to COVID are now required to be job hutning, unless they are suffering from the virus or taking care of someone that has it.

In terms of federal help, Prichard is unsure about what's next.

"I see every once in a while there are discussions about certain things and proposals being discussed. I don't feel anything is imminent as being passed and being signed into law by President Trump."

In addition, Floyd Co. Public Health Director Gail Arjes shared the latest numbers of cases in the county. Altogether, there have been a total of 307 cases, 258 of those have recovered, with 49 active cases currently, and the county has a 14-day rolling average of 9.2%. Fortunately, numbers are holding steady.

"Our positivity rate, last I looked, throughout this whole campaign has been 8.2%. Our total test completed right around 3,700, negative tests were around 3,400."

Arjes continues to emphasize people to social distance, use proper hygiene, and staying home when sick.