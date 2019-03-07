CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Floyd County nurse is facing federal charges over stealing drugs and illegal gun possession.
Christopher Scott West is accused in Cedar Rapids Federal Court of tampering with a consumer product, possession of a firearm by a drug user, and acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception, or subterfuge. According to court documents, the crimes occurred while West worked as a nurse anesthetist at Floyd County Medical Center between February and September 2018.
Authorities say West would tamper with vials of fentanyl and sufentanil, removing at least 88 percent of the contents and replacing them with another liquid. West is also alleged to have chosen a particular type of anesthesia for a patient undergoing surgery in order to keep the drugs leftover after the surgery for his own use. Authorities say the patient suffered complications from the procedure and needed additional time in the hospital.
West is also accuse of possessing two pistols, four rifles, and a shotgun while he was using drugs.
His trial is set for begin on May 6.
Related Content
- Floyd County nurse accused of stealing drugs meant for patients
- Mason City ER nurse pleads guilty to stealing patient pain medications
- Floyd County man accused of murder in Jasper County
- Floyd County crash turns deadly
- Tractor fire in Floyd County
- Search warrants turn up drugs in two Floyd County locations
- Minneapolis man pleads not guilty to Floyd County drug charge
- Floyd County man to stand trial for drugs
- Floyd County drug charges filed against Mason City man
- Three arrested in Floyd County drug/gun investigaion