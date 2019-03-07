Floyd County nurse accused of stealing drugs meant for patients

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Floyd County nurse is facing federal charges over stealing drugs and illegal gun possession.

Christopher Scott West is accused in Cedar Rapids Federal Court of tampering with a consumer product, possession of a firearm by a drug user, and acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception, or subterfuge. According to court documents, the crimes occurred while West worked as a nurse anesthetist at Floyd County Medical Center between February and September 2018.

Authorities say West would tamper with vials of fentanyl and sufentanil, removing at least 88 percent of the contents and replacing them with another liquid. West is also alleged to have chosen a particular type of anesthesia for a patient undergoing surgery in order to keep the drugs leftover after the surgery for his own use. Authorities say the patient suffered complications from the procedure and needed additional time in the hospital.

West is also accuse of possessing two pistols, four rifles, and a shotgun while he was using drugs.

His trial is set for begin on May 6.