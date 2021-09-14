Floyd County man to stand trial for stealing from his grandmother

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man accused of stealing from his grandmother is pleading not guilty.

Casey Lee Olson, 33 of Charles City, is charged with first-degree theft and dependent adult abuse.

Investigators say Olson improperly withdrew about $15,000 from his grandmother’s accounts, cashed in around $17,000 in CDs, and wrote checks and used a debit card belonging to his grandmother for numerous personal purchases.

Olson’s grandmother is a resident of a local nursing home and authorities say he was her caretaker, but only had permission to pay her bills and taxes.

A trial is now set to begin on December 7 in Floyd County District Court.