Floyd County man sentenced for store thefts

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The former manager of the Dollar Store in Charles City is sentenced for 2nd degree theft.
Joseph Alan Raveling, 34 of Charles City, has been ordered to spend three of five years on supervised probation and pay $3,769 in restitution.
Authorities say he stole store deposits between December 2016 and January 2017.
