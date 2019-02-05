Floyd County man sentenced for meth

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man who gave less than a gram of meth to law enforcement is sentenced.

Nathaniel Elihu Klemesrud, 48 of Charles City, will spend three to five years on probation after entering a guilty plea to one count of delivery of methamphetamine. He was arrested in April 2018 by both the Charles City Police Department and the Worth County Sheriff’s office.

The North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force said Klemesrud delivered .34 grams of meth to one of its operatives on June 30, 2016.

Klemesrud pleaded guilty in November 2018 and was sentenced Monday.